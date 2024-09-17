Orbler 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52,291.07 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $50.91 million and $52,291.07 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

