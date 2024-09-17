OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

