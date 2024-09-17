Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

