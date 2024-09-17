Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.40.

NYSE OXM opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

