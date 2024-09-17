Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 10%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 162.20 ($2.14). Approximately 2,721,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,817,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.43) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.73) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.51) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -811.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,658.34). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 370 shares of company stock valued at $44,814. Company insiders own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

