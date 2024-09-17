Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

