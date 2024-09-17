PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $139.19 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.16344546 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,296,671.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

