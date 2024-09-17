Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Price Performance

BULD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $834,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -1.46.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

