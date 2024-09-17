Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 578,201 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

