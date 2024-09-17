Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $74.13.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 394,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

