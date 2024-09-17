PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.64 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $704,161.30 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41188572 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $304,209.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

