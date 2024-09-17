Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.08 ($0.20), with a volume of 5859495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.20).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
