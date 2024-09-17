Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Report on PZZA
Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International
Papa Johns International Trading Up 2.4 %
Papa Johns International stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.
Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Papa Johns International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.
About Papa Johns International
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Papa Johns International
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is a support level?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.