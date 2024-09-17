PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $71.82. 1,562,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,990,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

