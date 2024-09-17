Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 914,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,116. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,798,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.