PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. PeiPei (ETH) has a market cap of $45.35 million and $2.40 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000011 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,289,004.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

