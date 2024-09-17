Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after buying an additional 379,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,954,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

