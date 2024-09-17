Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 73,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.