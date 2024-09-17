Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 94.0% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.