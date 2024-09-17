Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance
SMFG stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
