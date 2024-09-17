Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

