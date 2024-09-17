Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 17,853 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 379.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $239.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

