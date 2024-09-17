Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $42,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.