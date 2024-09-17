Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 45.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

PWR opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.