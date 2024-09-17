Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,372,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,373,000 after acquiring an additional 881,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

