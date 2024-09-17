Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

