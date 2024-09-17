Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.