Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,964 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 93.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

