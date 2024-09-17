Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

