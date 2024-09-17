Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

