Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.