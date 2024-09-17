Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

