Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

