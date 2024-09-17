Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,672 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.