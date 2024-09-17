Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

