Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3510194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 280,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

