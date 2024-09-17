Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 2.6%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 1,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $536.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

