Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

PPSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.