Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %
PPSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Power Solutions
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Power Solutions
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.