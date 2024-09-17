Plancorp LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

