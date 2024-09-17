Plancorp LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 24.83% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:AVIE opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $65.85.

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

