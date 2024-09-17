Plancorp LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 24.83% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AVIE opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $65.85.
Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Rate Cuts Could Trigger a ‘Sell the News’ Event for Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.