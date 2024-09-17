Plancorp LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of ENR opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

