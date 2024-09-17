Plancorp LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

