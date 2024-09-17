Plancorp LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
