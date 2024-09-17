Plancorp LLC Sells 500 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

