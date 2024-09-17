Plancorp LLC Sells 8,585 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned 1.57% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $106,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,980,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,935,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 563,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

