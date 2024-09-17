Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

