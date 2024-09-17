PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Insider Activity at PLBY Group

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 46,348 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $29,199.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 71,323 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $39,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,450,412.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,932 shares of company stock valued at $154,950. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 30,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 170.26% and a negative net margin of 41.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

