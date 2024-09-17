Polymesh 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.19 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Polymesh has a market cap of $114.91 million and $6.19 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,088,492,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,088,182,652.669768 with 877,633,209.320618 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2174481 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,762,151.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars.

