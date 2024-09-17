Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POSC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.02. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828. Positron has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

