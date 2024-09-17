Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Positron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS POSC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.02. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828. Positron has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
Positron Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Positron
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.