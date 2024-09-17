Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Postal Savings Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

